American singer and actress Teyana Taylor and hip-hop duo Clipse emerged as the biggest winners at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home three awards each at the ceremony held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday....

American singer and actress Teyana Taylor and hip-hop duo Clipse emerged as the biggest winners at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home three awards each at the ceremony held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The event, hosted by comedian Druski and broadcast live on BET, celebrated achievements in music, film, sports, fashion and culture, with multiple top categories dominated by established stars and emerging talents.

Taylor had a standout night, winning Best Actress, Video Director of the Year, and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award. She also received the Icon of the Year honour, one of the special recognitions of the night.

Clipse dominated the music categories, winning Album of the Year for Let God Sort ‘Em Out, Best Group, and Best Collaboration for Chains & Whips featuring Kendrick Lamar.

READ ALSO: Grammy Awards Add Five New Categories for 2027 Ceremony

Lamar also extended his dominance, winning Best Male Hip Hop Artist for a record ninth time, while sharing the collaboration win with Clipse.

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Kehlani ended SZA’s three-year reign to win Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and also picked up Video of the Year for Folded.

British singer Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist, becoming only the fifth artist to win the category at both the Grammys and BET Awards in the same year.

Cardi B claimed Best Female Hip Hop Artist, while Leon Thomas won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

In film, Sinners won Best Movie, and Michael B. Jordan secured Best Actor, marking his fourth win in the category.

Ms. Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, while veteran executive Sylvia Rhone was honoured with the Ultimate Icon Award. Teen journalist Jazlyn Guerra, known as Jazzy’s World TV, won the YoungStars Award.

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Here is the full list of 2026 BET Awards winners:

The Fashion Vanguard Award

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

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Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor — WINNER

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Zendaya

The Pulse Award

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

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Don Lemon

Druski — WINNER

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

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R&B Money Podcast

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

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Jill Scott

Kehlani — WINNER

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

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Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

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Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas — WINNER

October London

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Usher

Best Group

Clipse — WINNER

De La Soul

FLO

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French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

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Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

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“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

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A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

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Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

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Cardi B — WINNER

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

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Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

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“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

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“Folded” — Kehlani — WINNER

“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

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Anderson. Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patience Foster

Cole Bennett

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Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor — WINNER

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

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DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

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Olivia Dean — WINNER

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

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DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

Everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse — WINNER

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

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The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

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“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

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“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. — WINNER

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

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Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

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Teyana Taylor — WINNER

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

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Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan — WINNER

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Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

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Jazzy’s World TV — WINNER

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

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Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

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Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners — WINNER

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year Award

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A’ja Wilson — Basketball — WINNER

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball

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Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

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Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball — WINNER

Jalen Hurts — Football

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LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

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“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

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“Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA — WINNER

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

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“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

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“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

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“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz