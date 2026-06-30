American singer and actress Teyana Taylor and hip-hop duo Clipse emerged as the biggest winners at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home three awards each at the ceremony held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The event, hosted by comedian Druski and broadcast live on BET, celebrated achievements in music, film, sports, fashion and culture, with multiple top categories dominated by established stars and emerging talents.
Taylor had a standout night, winning Best Actress, Video Director of the Year, and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award. She also received the Icon of the Year honour, one of the special recognitions of the night.
Clipse dominated the music categories, winning Album of the Year for Let God Sort ‘Em Out, Best Group, and Best Collaboration for Chains & Whips featuring Kendrick Lamar.
READ ALSO: Grammy Awards Add Five New Categories for 2027 Ceremony
Lamar also extended his dominance, winning Best Male Hip Hop Artist for a record ninth time, while sharing the collaboration win with Clipse.
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Kehlani ended SZA’s three-year reign to win Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and also picked up Video of the Year for Folded.
British singer Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist, becoming only the fifth artist to win the category at both the Grammys and BET Awards in the same year.
Cardi B claimed Best Female Hip Hop Artist, while Leon Thomas won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.
In film, Sinners won Best Movie, and Michael B. Jordan secured Best Actor, marking his fourth win in the category.
Ms. Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, while veteran executive Sylvia Rhone was honoured with the Ultimate Icon Award. Teen journalist Jazlyn Guerra, known as Jazzy’s World TV, won the YoungStars Award.
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Here is the full list of 2026 BET Awards winners:
The Fashion Vanguard Award
A$AP Rocky
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
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Cardi B
Colman Domingo
Doechii
Rihanna
Teyana Taylor — WINNER
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Zendaya
The Pulse Award
85 South Show
Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
Charlamagne Tha God
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Don Lemon
Druski — WINNER
It Is What It Is
Joe and Jada
On the Radar
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R&B Money Podcast
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Coco Jones
Ella Mai
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Jill Scott
Kehlani — WINNER
Mariah the Scientist
Olivia Dean
SZA
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Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
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Chris Brown
Durand Bernarr
GIVĒON
Leon Thomas — WINNER
October London
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Usher
Best Group
Clipse — WINNER
De La Soul
FLO
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French Montana & Max B
Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
Nas & DJ Premier
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Wizkid & Asake
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Best Collaboration
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
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“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
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A$AP Rocky
Baby Keem
BigXthaPlug
DaBaby
Don Toliver
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Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
T.I.
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
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Cardi B — WINNER
Coi Leray
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
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Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Monaleo
YK Niece
Video of the Year
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“100” — Ella Mai
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
“Chanel” — Tyla
“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
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“Folded” — Kehlani — WINNER
“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
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Anderson. Paak
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cardi B & Patience Foster
Cole Bennett
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Director X
Hype Williams
Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor — WINNER
Best New Artist
Belly Gang Kushington
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DESTIN CONRAD
JayDon
kwn
Miles Minnick
Monaleo
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Olivia Dean — WINNER
RAYE
Trap Dickey
Album of the Year
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
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DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
Everything is a lot. — Wale
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse — WINNER
MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
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The Fall-Off — J. Cole
The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Able” — Kirk Franklin
“ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
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“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans
“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin
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“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. — WINNER
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Chase Infiniti
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Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Quinta Brunson
Regina Hall
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Teyana Taylor — WINNER
Best Actor
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
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Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Delroy Lindo
Denzel Washington
Michael B. Jordan — WINNER
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Sterling K. Brown
YoungStars Award
Daria Johns
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
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Jazzy’s World TV — WINNER
Lela Hoffmeister
North West
Thaddeus J. Mixson
VanVan
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Best Movie
Highest 2 Lowest
Him
Number One on the Call Sheet
One Battle After Another
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Relationship Goals
Ruth & Boaz
Sinners — WINNER
Wicked: For Good
Sportswoman of the Year Award
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A’ja Wilson — Basketball — WINNER
Angel Reese — Basketball
Claressa Shields — Boxing
Coco Gauff — Tennis
Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball
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Gabby Thomas — Track & Field
Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics
Naomi Osaka — Tennis
Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field
Sportsman of the Year Award
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Aaron Judge — Baseball
Anthony Edwards — Basketball
Caleb Williams — Football
Jalen Brunson — Basketball — WINNER
Jalen Hurts — Football
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LeBron James — Basketball
Shedeur Sanders — Football
Stephen Curry — Basketball
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“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
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“Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
“First” — Tems
“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA — WINNER
“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
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“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat
“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean
Viewers’ Choice
“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
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“Chanel” — Tyla
“Folded” — Kehlani
“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
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“Outside” — Cardi B
“Raindance” — Dave & Tems
“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz