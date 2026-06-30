The Federal Government has unveiled plans to launch a Digital National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS), a nationwide digital platform designed to track every school and learner in Nigeria and strengthen planning, accountability and transparency in the education sector....

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to launch a Digital National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS), a nationwide digital platform designed to track every school and learner in Nigeria and strengthen planning, accountability and transparency in the education sector.

The initiative, which will be officially launched on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, alongside the Public DNEMIS Portal and the inauguration of State Implementation Teams, forms part of the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI) under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, on Monday, June 29, the platform is expected to address long-standing challenges of fragmented and inconsistent education data that have hindered effective policymaking and planning.

Speaking at a pre-launch media briefing in Abuja, the National Project Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Adebayo Onigbanjo, said the system was designed to transform how education data is collected and used across the country.

He explained that the initiative was developed to harmonise and standardise education data nationwide.

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“The Federal Ministry of Education developed NEDI as a comprehensive national framework to harmonise, standardise and strengthen education data management across all levels of education, with DNEMIS serving as its flagship digital platform,” he said.

Onigbanjo added that the platform would capture data on learners, teachers, schools and education infrastructure in real time to support planning, budgeting and monitoring.

According to him, “DNEMIS will provide timely, reliable and accessible data to support planning, budgeting, policymaking, monitoring and improved service delivery, while ensuring that every learner, teacher, school and public investment in education is captured within a unified national database.”

He further noted that the reform reflects a shift toward evidence-based governance in the education sector.

“The progress achieved through NEDI and the implementation of DNEMIS demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that reforms are effectively coordinated, implemented and measured,” he said, stressing that “data is no longer a back-office function; it is now the engine driving education reform in Nigeria.”

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Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Minister of Education on Digital Communications and E-Learning, Miss Mojoyin Adebajo, said the platform was built on the globally recognised District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2) system.

She said DNEMIS would modernise education administration by digitising the Annual School Census, replacing manual processes with real-time digital data collection.

She explained that the system would improve planning, resource allocation and monitoring across the sector.

Adebajo also highlighted the introduction of a Public DNEMIS Portal, which she described as a major innovation that would make selected education data publicly accessible for the first time.

According to her, “this will promote transparency, improve access to credible information and encourage broader stakeholder participation in shaping the future of education in Nigeria.”

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The ministry also acknowledged technical support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the University of Oslo, describing the partnership as key to advancing sustainable education reform.

It said the new system would provide a unified national database to strengthen coordination between federal and state institutions and support real-time decision-making in the sector.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of DNEMIS, saying it would help build a more transparent, technology-driven and globally competitive education system.