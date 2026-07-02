Renowned Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Empress Njamah has launched a new conversation show, The Diary, aimed at encouraging open discussions on issues affecting everyday life....

Renowned Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Empress Njamah has launched a new conversation show, The Diary, aimed at encouraging open discussions on issues affecting everyday life.

According to a statement announcing the launch, the programme focuses on topics including relationships, family, personal growth, faith, culture, mental well-being, career, and other social issues through conversations with guests sharing their personal experiences.

Speaking on the vision behind the show, Njamah said The Diary was created to provide a platform for truthful, balanced, and meaningful conversations that educate, inspire, and encourage positive change.

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According to her, “the Diary is a platform for truth, healing, learning, and growth. We want people to know they are not alone in their experiences.

“Through honest conversations, we hope to educate, inspire, challenge perspectives, and encourage positive change.”

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The actress said the idea for the show was inspired by her personal experiences and her belief that access to accurate information and shared experiences can help people navigate life’s challenges.

The producers said each episode will feature conversations designed to offer practical insights and personal stories on issues that resonate with diverse audiences, with the first episode of the show billed to be released online later this month.