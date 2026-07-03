Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has said mutual trust remains the bedrock of her marriage, dismissing suggestions that her on-screen romantic roles create tension between her and her husband....

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has said mutual trust remains the bedrock of her marriage, dismissing suggestions that her on-screen romantic roles create tension between her and her husband.

Speaking during an appearance on The Morayo Show hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the actress explained that neither she nor her husband struggles with jealousy over the intimate scenes they perform as part of their careers.

Abraham disclosed that although she once came across an Instagram post on her husband’s page that briefly caught her attention, the incident did not affect their relationship.

Addressing questions about kissing scenes in movies, she said she has no reservations about acting out such scenes with fellow actors when a script demands it, adding that the spouses of many of her colleagues are equally comfortable with her professionalism.

She, however, stressed that while acting may require romantic scenes, she draws a firm line between her career and personal values, insisting that adultery is completely off-limits.

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“My husband doesn’t have a problem with me kissing other actors. I don’t have a problem with him either. But there was just one day, I saw one post on his page, and I was like, hmm, nonsense, you understand? So, but no. I can even kiss anybody.

“Most of my colleagues’ wives are comfortable with me. I can do every other thing, but ‘iranu’ isn’t one of them. God forbid it. I don’t do it,” she said.