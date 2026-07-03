Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday commissioned two completed road projects in Ejigbo and flagged off new rehabilitation works as part of his administration’s infrastructure drive across the state. In a statement shared via his official X handle on Friday, July 3, the governor said the projects form part…...

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday commissioned two completed road projects in Ejigbo and flagged off new rehabilitation works as part of his administration’s infrastructure drive across the state.

In a statement shared via his official X handle on Friday, July 3, the governor said the projects form part of ongoing efforts to improve connectivity, stimulate economic growth and enhance the living standards of residents.

Adeleke disclosed that he commissioned the Ejigbo–Iwo (Iwata Boundary) Road, Phases I and II, as well as the Ejigbo–Isoko–Oguro Boundary Road, Phases I and II. He also flagged off the rehabilitation of Phases III and IV of the Ejigbo–Ilawo–Iwo Road.

“These projects are another testament to our administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that improves lives, enhances connectivity, and drives economic growth across Osun State,” he said.

The governor expressed appreciation to the traditional ruler of Ejigboland, the Ogiyan of Ejigboland, HRM Oba Omowonunola Oyeyode Oyesosin, and residents of the community for their reception and support during the project commissioning.

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“I am deeply grateful to the Ogiyan of Ejigboland, HRM Oba Omowonunola Oyeyode Oyesosin, and the good people of Ejigbo for their warm reception, prayers, and overwhelming support,” Adeleke said.

He added that his administration remains committed to inclusive development across all parts of the state.

“Together, we will continue to build a greater Osun where no community is left behind,” the governor stated.