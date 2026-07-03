The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu's four Legacy Highway Projects will transform Nigeria's economy, strengthen national unity and drive inclusive development across the country....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu’s four Legacy Highway Projects will transform Nigeria’s economy, strengthen national unity and drive inclusive development across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 125-kilometre Akwanga–Jos section of the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Super Highway in Nasarawa State, Idris described the projects as strategic investments aimed at improving connectivity, facilitating trade and creating jobs.

He said the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Super Highway is one of four flagship road projects under the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, alongside the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway and the Trans-Saharan Route.

According to the minister, the projects are designed to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential by linking communities, expanding commercial activities and promoting national integration.

“President Tinubu is not just building roads; he is building economic corridors that will facilitate trade, create jobs, connect communities and drive inclusive national development,” Idris said.

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He also highlighted other achievements of the administration, including reforms aimed at boosting investor confidence, expanding access to tertiary education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), promoting local industrialisation and improving the country’s economic outlook.

Responding to concerns over the distribution of federal infrastructure projects, Idris dismissed claims of regional imbalance, insisting that the Legacy Highway Projects cut across different parts of the country and reflect the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

Representing President Tinubu at the event, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, said the road project demonstrates the government’s determination to use infrastructure as a catalyst for economic transformation.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, formally flagged off construction of the 125-kilometre Akwanga–Jos section, which forms part of the 700-kilometre Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Yobe–Maiduguri Super Highway.

Umahi said the project would be executed in phases to improve transportation, stimulate economic activities and accelerate development across the North Central and North-East regions.

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He disclosed that the North Central currently has 35 major federal road projects and 61 emergency intervention projects, while urging contractors to engage local youths and ensure skills transfer during construction.

The ceremony was attended by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, lawmakers, traditional rulers and other senior government officials.