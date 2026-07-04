The Delta State Police Command has impounded 31 vehicles in Agbor during a coordinated enforcement operation targeting traffic and vehicle registration offences....

The Delta State Police Command has impounded 31 vehicles in Agbor during a coordinated enforcement operation targeting traffic and vehicle registration offences.

The Command said the operation was carried out on Friday, 3 July 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen police presence, deter criminal activity, and ensure compliance with extant traffic and vehicle registration laws.

According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Office, Bright Edafe, on Saturday, July 4, the exercise was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations (DOPS), and covered Agbor metropolis, major highways, entry and exit points, as well as border communities between Delta and Edo States.

“The exercise was designed to reinforce police presence, deter criminal activities, ensure compliance with extant traffic and vehicle registration laws, and deny criminal elements the opportunity to operate,” the Command stated.

“During the operation, 31 vehicles were impounded for offences including non-display of registration number plates, obscured number plates, expired vehicle particulars, covered number plates, and other traffic-related violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The affected vehicles will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the Command added.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustained intelligence-led policing and strategic enforcement operations across Delta State.

He urged motorists to comply with all traffic and vehicle registration requirements, stressing that strict enforcement remains key to public safety and crime prevention.

“Strict enforcement remains essential to public safety, effective crime prevention, and the maintenance of law and order,” CP Oyeniyi said.