The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared six men wanted over alleged offences including criminal conspiracy, cyberstalking, threats of violence and other related crimes in Anambra State....

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared six men wanted over alleged offences including criminal conspiracy, cyberstalking, threats of violence and other related crimes in Anambra State.

The suspects’ names were contained in a special police gazette bulletin issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and shared via the official NPF’s X handle, on Friday, July 3.

The Force also appealed to members of the public to assist in tracking down and arresting the individuals.

The wanted persons are Emmanuel C. Osinem, 54; Chibuike Kingsley Okoye, 43; Ikechukwu Emeka Onya, also known as “Movement,” 46; Obiora Samuel Onya, 47; Obiechine Patrick Agu, 45; and Emmanuel Ikechukwu Aguh, 56.

According to the bulletin, all six suspects are believed to share the same last known address at Isiakpu Village, Nise, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police stated that they are wanted in connection with alleged criminal conspiracy to commit a felony, threatening violence, criminal defamation, cyberstalking, criminal trespass, incitement, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The Force urged anyone who spots any of the suspects to arrest and hand them over to the nearest police station or report directly to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It also called on the public to provide useful information on their whereabouts, adding that such information could be shared via 08038486278.