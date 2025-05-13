Ogun State, the Gateway State, has signed up to be a strategic partner of the Nigeria Football Federation in delivering events, programmes and activities of the football-governing body, in a way that will strengthen the football economy as the country strives to create a vibrant sports economy to support the New Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This pact was sealed in Abeokuta on Sunday after the President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and a delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The Gateway State, renown and applauded for the excellent serenity it offers, alongside remarkable sporting and social infrastructure, has over the years and decades played host to matches of the various National Teams, as well as matches of major tournaments that Nigeria has hosted, including the FIFA U17 World Cup finals in 2009. The State has also hosted matches of Confederation of African Football club competitions.

Recently, the magnificent facility in Ikenne-Remo (Remo Stars Stadium), built by billionaire football investor and philanthropist, Hon. Kunle Soname, has played host to matches of the senior women national team, Super Falcons, and the U17 girls, Flamingos.

Few days to the commencement of the 2025 National Sports Festival which the State is hosting, Gusau led a delegation of the NFF to inform His Excellency that, as a result of Ogun State’s ever-growing sporting and cultural relevance in the Nigerian, African and global context, the NFF has decided that the State host the forthcoming friendly matches of the Super Falcons against their Cameroonian counterparts, Indomitable Lionesses.

The first match will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo on Saturday, 31st May while the second match will take place at the newly-renovated MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta on Tuesday, 3rd June.

Ogun State has also been handed the hosting right for the WAFU B U17 Boys Championship that Nigeria will stage in September this year.

Gusau’s delegation included the NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and; Members of the NFF Executive Committee, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, His Excellency Silas Agara and Ms Aisha Falode.