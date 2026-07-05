The Federal Government has strongly condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals in South Africa, calling on the South African authorities to urgently investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice. The condemnation was contained in a statement issued on Saturday July 4, 2026 by the Ministry of Foreign…...

The Federal Government has strongly condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals in South Africa, calling on the South African authorities to urgently investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice.

The condemnation was contained in a statement issued on Saturday July 4, 2026 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

According to the ministry, one of the victims, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was allegedly killed by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on June 28, 2026, through what it described as “gruesome interrogation techniques.” It added that the same officers were allegedly responsible for the extra-judicial killing of another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong, on April 20, 2026, noting that no arrests have been made despite the identities of the officers being known to the South African Police Service.

The ministry also disclosed that another Nigerian, Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was shot dead in front of his shop in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on June 28 by yet-to-be-identified attackers.

It expressed concern that the killings occurred amid ongoing attacks against foreigners in South Africa, saying the incidents raise serious questions about the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.

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“The continuing pattern of such terrible incidents is clearly evidence of complicity on the part of security operatives, especially officers of the Tshwane Metro Police, which raises the question of state responsibility under International Law,” the statement said.

The Federal Government also condemned what it described as an “unguarded” public statement by a South African government spokesperson, who reportedly challenged Nigerians leaving the country because of xenophobic protests to reveal where illegal drugs were hidden.

According to the ministry, “Such derogatory, unprofessional and uncensored generalised public statements by highly placed government officials constitute hate speech that influences and incites negative and criminal actions against members of the Nigerian community.”

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It further warned that leaders of anti-foreigner groups, including March on March and Operation Dudula, would be held accountable for inciting violence and hatred against fellow Africans.

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The government urged South African authorities to expedite investigations into the latest killings and other unresolved cases involving Nigerian victims, stressing that all suspects should be subjected to due process.

“Our position remains that no matter what the allegations or suspicions may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All must be presumed innocent and granted fair hearing in a court of law,” the ministry stated.

The Federal Government sympathised with the families of the deceased and assured that it would continue diplomatic engagements with South Africa until justice is served.

It also advised Nigerians living in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and security conscious, urging them to avoid violence-prone areas and relocate to safer neighbourhoods where necessary as the government continues to pursue diplomatic solutions to the growing wave of Afrophobia.

The ministry noted that South African nationals and businesses continue to operate safely in Nigeria and insisted that South Africa has a responsibility to guarantee the safety of Nigerians legally residing in the country.

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It warned that if attacks against Nigerians persist, “all options remain on the table,” while urging Nigerians at home not to embark on retaliatory actions, as the government remains committed to dialogue in the spirit of African unity and solidarity.

The ministry added that the evacuation of registered Nigerians from South Africa is ongoing.