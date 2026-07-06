The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday met with the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, to discuss Nigeria's relationship with the European Union and preparations for the country's next general elections....

The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday met with the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, to discuss Nigeria’s relationship with the European Union and preparations for the country’s next general elections.

Atiku disclosed the meeting in a post shared via his official X handle on Monday, July 6, saying he hosted the EU envoy at his residence in Abuja.

According to the former vice president, discussions focused on issues of mutual interest between Nigeria and the European Union, with particular attention to the forthcoming general elections.

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“This afternoon, I had the honour of hosting His Excellency Ambassador Gautier Mignot, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, at my residence in Abuja.”

He said the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between Nigeria and the EU.

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“We engaged in productive discussions on issues of mutual interest between Nigeria and the EU, with particular emphasis on the upcoming general elections.”

Atiku also commended the European Union for its continued support for Nigeria’s democratic process and economic development.

“I expressed my appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit and for the European Union’s ongoing commitment to supporting free, fair, peaceful, and credible elections, as well as efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.”