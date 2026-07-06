The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his wife, Yeye Adenike Adebutu, have been installed as the Babalaje and Yeye Babalaje of Iwoye-Ketu in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state....

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his wife, Yeye Adenike Adebutu, have been installed as the Babalaje and Yeye Babalaje of Iwoye-Ketu in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Adebutu disclosed the development in a post shared on his official campaign Facebook handle, on Monday, July 6.

According to the governorship candidate, the chieftaincy titles were conferred by the Ooye of Iwoye-Ketu, Oba Isaac Alamu Adegbenro, alongside other traditional rulers from Yewa.

As part of activities marking the installation, Adebutu announced a N10 million youth empowerment programme for young people in the community.

“Oladipupo Adebutu and his wife, Yeye Adenike Adebutu were installed as the Babalaje and Yeye Babalaje of Iwoye-Ketu land respectively by the Ooye of Iwoye-Ketu land, HRH Oba Isaac Alamu Adegbenro and other Yewa Traditional Rulers on Monday, 6th July, 2026.”

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The PDP chieftain expressed appreciation for the traditional honour bestowed on him and his wife.

He also unveiled a N10 million youth empowerment initiative aimed at supporting youths in Iwoye-Ketu.

“While expressing his appreciation for the Chieftaincy titles, Hon. Adebutu announced a N10m Youth Empowerment Program for the youths of Iwoye-Ketu, Imeko Afon Local Government.”