The Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr Oba Otudeko, and the owner of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu, have both visited President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on Wednesday, April 8. The duo’s visit was disclosed in a post via the X handle of the Special Adviser on Information and…...

The Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr Oba Otudeko, and the owner of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu, have both visited President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on Wednesday, April 8.

The duo’s visit was disclosed in a post via the X handle of the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, April 9.

The reason for the visit was not disclosed.

The post reads: “President Tinubu, in between his workload and security briefings, received two eminent Nigerians, Oba Otudeko and Chief Kessington Adebutu , at his Lagos home on Wednesday.”

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TVC News Online had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu arrived Lagos last Thursday to observe the Good Friday and Easter holiday.

His arrival followed a visit to Jos, Plateau State, where he commiserated with victims and families affected by the recent deadly attack in Angwan Rukuba, which claimed 29 lives and left many others injured.

The President’s aircraft touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, where he was welcomed with drums and songs.

According to an earlier statement by Onanuga, President Tinubu is expected to depart Lagos for Bayelsa on Friday, April 10, to commission completed projects executed by the administration of Governor Douye Diri, ahead of his return to Abuja.