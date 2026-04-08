President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the Opebi–Mende–Ojota Link Bridge in Lagos, a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across key commercial and residential corridors in the State. The President was represented at the ceremony by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who formally inaugurated the bridge…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the Opebi–Mende–Ojota Link Bridge in Lagos, a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across key commercial and residential corridors in the State.

The President was represented at the ceremony by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who formally inaugurated the bridge on his behalf.

The project, executed by the Lagos State Government under the THEMES+ development agenda, is estimated to have cost several billions of naira, reflecting its scale and strategic importance to the state’s transport network.

It was constructed by a leading indigenous engineering firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, known for delivering major infrastructure projects across the country.

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Work on the bridge began during the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and was completed within an accelerated timeline of approximately 18 to 24 months, underscoring the government’s push to fast-track critical infrastructure delivery.

The Opebi–Mende–Ojota Link Bridge is designed to provide alternative routes for motorists travelling through densely populated and traffic-prone areas such as Toyin, Allen Avenue and Opebi, linking them directly to Ojota, Maryland and other parts of Ikeja.

The new corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease pressure on existing road networks and improve overall traffic flow in the Lagos metropolis.

Speaking at the event, officials highlighted the bridge’s role in enhancing economic productivity by facilitating smoother movement of goods and people across key business districts.

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The commissioning forms part of a broader infrastructure expansion drive by the Lagos State Government, which has delivered several landmark projects in recent years.

These include the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Blue and Red Lines of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit system, and multiple road rehabilitation and expansion projects across the state.

The government has maintained that sustained investment in transport infrastructure remains central to its vision of building a modern, globally competitive megacity capable of supporting its rapidly growing population.