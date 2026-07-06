Fifteen persons, all males, have reportedly lost their lives in an auto crash at Muslim cemetery, along Ogbomoso-Oko Olowo route on Ilorin-Jebba expressway, Kwara state....

Fifteen persons, all males, have reportedly lost their lives in an auto crash at Muslim cemetery, along Ogbomoso-Oko Olowo route on Ilorin-Jebba expressway, Kwara state.

It was gathered from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) report that the fatal crash, which occurred at about 2:32 am on Monday, was a lone accident, involving a trailer vehicle DAF XF with registration number: GWL274XC.

The FRSC report, which said that a total number of 48 people (all males) were involved in the crash, added that 17 people sustained varying degrees of injury and 16 persons were reported unhurt.

The report also had it that the cause of the auto accident was fatigue on the part of the driver, adding that the type of injury sustained include fracture, dislocation and bruises.

The auto crash was confirmed by the FRSC sector commander, Kabiru Kazeem, who gave the name of the driver as Nasiru Muhammed

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The FRSC boss said that the injured victims had been taken to Arewa medical centre and Baki Hospital for medical attention, adding that the corpses had been handed over to the representative of the families and Sarkin Hausawa, Oko Olowo in the Moro local government area of Kwara state.

He said that search for more victims, that were buried under the load, was going on, adding that the rescue operation was jointly carried out by personnel of RS8. 15 Oloru and RS8. 1 Kwara (Oko Olowo outpost).

The sector commander said that the command intended to intesify public enlightenment through the town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders while he advised motorists to avoid mixed loading and night traveling.