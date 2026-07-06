The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has continued its enforcement and environmental cleanup exercise along the Badagry Expressway, removing illegal structures and vehicles occupying public spaces between Lagos State University (LASU) Gate and Okokomaiko. The agency disclosed this in a post shared via its official X handle on Monday, July…...

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has continued its enforcement and environmental cleanup exercise along the Badagry Expressway, removing illegal structures and vehicles occupying public spaces between Lagos State University (LASU) Gate and Okokomaiko.

The agency disclosed this in a post shared via its official X handle on Monday, July 6.

According to LAWMA, the operation targeted illegal occupiers and makeshift structures obstructing the corridor as part of ongoing efforts to restore order and improve the environment along the busy highway.

“The clearance operation along the Badagry Expressway continued from LASU Gate to Okokomaiko, where illegal occupiers and structures were removed to restore order and improve the corridor.”

The agency said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with enforcement officials also removing vehicles that had been illegally parked on the road median.

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“In collaboration with LASTMA, enforcement teams also removed vehicles that had been illegally using the median as a parking area, while demolition activities and the evacuation of debris progressed across the affected locations.”

LAWMA noted that the operation forms part of the state government’s broader initiative to reclaim public spaces, ease traffic congestion, and improve environmental sanitation across Lagos.

“The ongoing exercise forms part of sustained efforts to reclaim public spaces, improve traffic flow, and create a cleaner, safer environment for all road users.”