The Lagos State Government has intensified waste evacuation and environmental sanitation efforts across several parts of the state as part of ongoing measures to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment....

The Lagos State Government has intensified waste evacuation and environmental sanitation efforts across several parts of the state as part of ongoing measures to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his official X handle on Friday, saying the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Intervention Team carried out extensive cleanup operations at major locations across the state.

According to the commissioner, the exercise covered areas opposite Oja Oba Market in Ketu, the GLO BRT Terminal at Ikorodu Garage, Kodesoh Under Bridge, Onosa Median, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki, Surulere and other parts of Lagos.

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Wahab said the operation formed part of the agency’s continuous campaign to eliminate waste black spots and improve environmental sanitation across the state.

“Earlier today, the LAWMA Intervention Team continued its waste evacuation and cleanup operations across key locations in Lagos State, including opposite Oja Oba Market, Ketu; GLO BRT Terminal, Ikorodu Garage; Kodesoh Under Bridge; Onosa Median; Awoyaya; Ibeju-Lekki; Surulere; and other parts of the State,” he wrote.

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He added that “the ongoing intervention is part of LAWMA’s sustained efforts to clear waste black spots, improve environmental sanitation, and maintain a cleaner, healthier Lagos.”

The commissioner also urged residents to complement the government’s efforts by adopting proper waste disposal practices.

He said, “Residents are encouraged to support these efforts by disposing of their waste only through approved channels and refraining from indiscriminate dumping.”