The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has strongly criticised FIFA’s decision to suspend the implementation of Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, describing the move as “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.” In a statement published on its official website, UEFA said FIFA’s decision to place the suspension on a one-year probation…...

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has strongly criticised FIFA’s decision to suspend the implementation of Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, describing the move as “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”

In a statement published on its official website, UEFA said FIFA’s decision to place the suspension on a one-year probation crossed “a red line” and undermined the integrity of the game.

“Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line,” UEFA stated.

The European football governing body stressed that football depends on rules that ensure fair, honest and transparent competition, arguing that the automatic one-match suspension following a red card is a mandatory regulation and not subject to discretion.

“Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted,” the statement read.

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UEFA further argued that the rule is embedded in football regulations and cannot be altered midway through a competition, particularly when other players in similar circumstances had already served their suspensions.

According to UEFA, failing to apply the rules consistently threatens the credibility of football competitions and creates an undesirable precedent for the remainder of the tournament.

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,” it said.

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The body warned that the ruling means similar disciplinary cases arising later in the World Cup would now require equal treatment, potentially affecting the integrity of the competition.

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“Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition,” UEFA added.

The organisation maintained that football remains the world’s most popular sport because it is governed by the same laws everywhere, noting that decisions taken during a FIFA World Cup have far-reaching implications for the global game.

“Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole,” the statement said.

UEFA concluded by expressing its disbelief over FIFA’s handling of the matter.

“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

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The controversy stems from FIFA’s decision to suspend Balogun’s automatic one-match ban after the United States forward was sent off in his side’s Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, making him eligible to feature against Belgium in the Round of 16. The decision has sparked widespread debate over the consistency of FIFA’s disciplinary process and allegations of political influence after reports that United States President Donald Trump appealed directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a review.