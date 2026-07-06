The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that seven people were killed and three others injured after a Toyota Sienna travelling from Auchi to Abuja crashed into a parked heavy-duty truck along the Okene-Lokoja highway near Osara in Kogi State. The Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Lawan Fagge, confirmed the…...

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that seven people were killed and three others injured after a Toyota Sienna travelling from Auchi to Abuja crashed into a parked heavy-duty truck along the Okene-Lokoja highway near Osara in Kogi State.

The Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Lawan Fagge, confirmed the incident to TVC News, saying the fatal crash occurred on Monday along the busy highway.

He said the ill-fated commercial vehicle departed Auchi in Edo State and was heading to Abuja, conveying passengers to different destinations, including Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that the Sienna rammed into the stationary truck parked by the roadside, leaving seven occupants dead on the spot.

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Three passengers survived the crash with varying degrees of injuries and were rescued by FRSC officials, who transported them to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Sector Commander Fagge urged motorists to avoid excessive speeding, remain vigilant while driving, and exercise caution around broken-down or stationary vehicles to prevent avoidable road crashes.