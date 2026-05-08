No fewer than 16 persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal road accident along the Okene–Osara–Lokoja highway in Kogi State. The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Friday after an 18-seater bus reportedly plunged off a bridge in Osara. The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal…...

No fewer than 16 persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal road accident along the Okene–Osara–Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Friday after an 18-seater bus reportedly plunged off a bridge in Osara.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lawal Fagge, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with TVC News, stating that two persons survived the crash with severe injuries.

He attributed the accident to excessive speeding, adding that officers from the Zariagi Unit responded swiftly to rescue victims and transport the injured to a nearby medical facility.

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According to him, the remains of the 16 deceased victims have been deposited at a morgue in Lokoja, the state capital.