Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary FIFA World Cup journey has reached its heartbreaking final chapter....

Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary FIFA World Cup journey has reached its heartbreaking final chapter.

For more than two decades, the Portuguese icon pursued the one trophy he openly described as his greatest ambition. After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo admitted that lifting football’s most coveted prize had been his “biggest and most ambitious dream.” Two years earlier, speaking to Sky Sports in 2020, he had already called winning the World Cup his “big dream.”

That dream is now over, and only remains one of football’s greatest “what ifs”—the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy that escaped one of the game’s greatest icons.

Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brought the curtain down on Ronaldo’s sixth—and final—World Cup campaign. He leaves the global stage as one of the greatest players the tournament has ever witnessed and the first man in history to appear at six FIFA World Cups.

Yet, despite the records, the goals, and an unmatched legacy, the one prize he spent his career chasing slipped through his fingers. The FIFA World Cup—the trophy that meant more to him than any other—remained agonizingly beyond his grasp.

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Here’s how each World Cup ended in heartbreak:

2006 – One Step From the Final

At just 21, Ronaldo announced himself to the world as Portugal reached the semi-finals.

Dreams of lifting the trophy were shattered by a 1-0 defeat to France, before Portugal also lost 3-1 to Germany in the third-place playoff. It remains the closest Ronaldo ever came to playing in a World Cup final.

2010 – Stopped by the Champions

Portugal cruised through the group stage but ran into Spain in the Round of 16.

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A solitary goal was enough to send the eventual champions through, ending Ronaldo’s campaign with a 1-0 defeat and another missed opportunity.

2014 – A Campaign to Forget

The tournament began in disastrous fashion with a humiliating 4-0 loss to Germany.

Despite Ronaldo’s late goal against Ghana, Portugal failed to recover and crashed out in the group stage on goal difference—his earliest World Cup exit.

2018 – A Brilliant Start, A Painful Finish

Ronaldo lit up the tournament with a stunning hat-trick against Spain and finished with four goals.

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But Portugal’s hopes were dashed once again in the Round of 16 as Uruguay secured a 2-1 victory, ending another promising campaign.

2022 – Tears in Qatar

History was made as Ronaldo became the first men’s player to score in five different FIFA World Cups.

Yet the dream ended in devastating fashion. Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals, and images of Ronaldo walking down the tunnel in tears became one of the defining moments of the tournament.

2026 – The Final Curtain

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At 41, Ronaldo made history again by becoming the first man to play in six FIFA World Cups.

But football had one final heartbreak in store.

Portugal fell 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing an emotional end to Ronaldo’s World Cup story. It was his final opportunity to lift the one trophy that had always escaped him.

A Legacy Beyond the Trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the FIFA World Cup as one of football’s greatest icons, with records, unforgettable moments, and historic achievements that may never be matched.