The Ondo State Police Command has raised the alarm over an alleged planned "7/7" cult celebration across the state, warning that it will not tolerate any unlawful gathering, procession, initiation or other activities capable of threatening public peace....

The Ondo State Police Command has raised the alarm over an alleged planned “7/7” cult celebration across the state, warning that it will not tolerate any unlawful gathering, procession, initiation or other activities capable of threatening public peace.

The command said intelligence at its disposal indicated that some cult groups were planning to commemorate the annual “7/7” celebration, a development it warned could endanger lives and disrupt lawful activities.

Following the intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Felix Ohagwu, ordered the immediate deployment of security personnel to identified flashpoints and other strategic locations across the state.

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According to the statement, the deployment includes operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), State Intelligence Department, Mobile Police Force, as well as personnel from various Area Commands and Divisions.

The officers have been directed to carry out intensive visibility policing, confidence-building patrols, surveillance and intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing any breakdown of law and order.

The command stressed that it would not tolerate unlawful gatherings, the display of cult insignia, brandishing of weapons, violent processions or any act capable of causing fear among residents.

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It warned that anyone found engaging in such activities would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The police also urged parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from associating with cult groups or participating in any activity linked to the proposed celebration.

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Owners of hotels, lounges, event centres, bars and other recreational facilities were advised not to allow their premises to be used for cult-related gatherings, warning that anyone found aiding or harbouring criminal elements would be prosecuted.

The Police Commissioner o further appealed to community leaders, youth organisations, transport unions, school authorities and members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information on suspicious movements or gatherings to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

While assuring residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to safeguard lives and property, the commissioner urged the public to go about their lawful activities without fear, adding that the command remained prepared to respond swiftly to any threat to peace and security in the state.