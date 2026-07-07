Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred debate online after declaring that he transformed Portugal’s football fortunes by helping the national team win major titles....

Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred debate online after declaring that he transformed Portugal’s football fortunes by helping the national team win major titles.

Speaking after Portugal’s latest international outing, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner insisted he had no regrets and remained proud of his contribution to the national team.

“I will wake up tomorrow with same mood as I did today. I did my best,” Ronaldo said.

“I won three titles with Portugal, before me it was ZERO titles. I can only be happy.”

“I’ve won Euro 2016 and for me it has same dimension as the World Cup.”

“That remains forever. Tomorrow is a new day, and we go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo was referring to Portugal’s trophy successes during his era with the national team, most notably the UEFA Euro 2016 triumph and the 2019 UEFA Nations League title.

His remarks have since generated widespread reactions across social media, with many fans arguing that football is ultimately a collective sport and that Portugal’s achievements should be viewed as the result of a team effort rather than individual glory.

While supporters of the veteran forward praised his leadership and influence on Portuguese football, critics said the comments appeared to place too much emphasis on personal contribution over the work of teammates, coaches, and previous generations of Portuguese players.

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s most decorated and highest-scoring player, and his legacy with the national team continues to be one of the most discussed topics in world football.