The Osun State Government has announced plans to establish a mining community intelligence architecture aimed at tackling emerging security threats and preventing suspected bandits from infiltrating mining communities across the state....

The Osun State Government has announced plans to establish a mining community intelligence architecture aimed at tackling emerging security threats and preventing suspected bandits from infiltrating mining communities across the state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke disclosed the initiative during a stakeholders’ conference involving security chiefs, traditional rulers, mining companies, environmental activists and community leaders, convened to develop strategies for securing the state’s mining sector.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Samuel Ojo, said the move became necessary following concerns over the influx of suspected criminal elements into mining communities, particularly along the Ife-Ijesa axis.

This was made known via a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, July 7.

Adeleke said intelligence reports indicated that the movement of some individuals from states including Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi into Osun mining areas may not be solely for legitimate mining activities.

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“The government is concerned about the sudden and unregulated influx of persons from states like Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi into our mining communities. While we do not discriminate against Nigerians seeking legitimate work, intelligence shows that this movement is not just about mining,” the governor said.

He warned that some criminal elements could attempt to introduce activities that have destabilised communities in other parts of the country.

“Some of these elements are bringing with them the same criminal templates that have destroyed communities in the North West: armed camps, illegal taxation, recruitment of youths, and creation of parallel authority. If we do not act now, the peace Osun is known for will be sacrificed on the altar of gold,” Adeleke stated.

The governor said his administration had identified security concerns around the presence of suspected bandit elements near Ibodi forests and the movement of suspicious armed persons along the Ilesa corridor.

He also raised concerns over alleged infiltration by foreign nationals and non-Nigerians into some communities, warning traditional and community leaders to assist security agencies in profiling residents.

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“We have also observed that some foreign nationals and non-Nigerians are infiltrating our communities. They speak local languages, carry fake IDs, and pretend to be from other Nigerian states. Their mission is not mining. Their mission is to establish a base,” he said.

The governor urged community leaders to ensure proper identification of individuals residing within their areas.

“Community leaders, you must help us profile everyone. If you did not birth him, if you did not invite him, and you cannot vouch for him, then he does not belong in your community,” he added.

As part of the security measures, Adeleke announced the creation of a mining community intelligence structure linking mining sites, community security committees, traditional rulers, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and the state security council.

He directed that every major mining community must establish a seven-member Community Security Committee within 14 days.

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The governor also urged mining operators and residents to cooperate with security agencies, including the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Amotekun Corps.

“I charge all stakeholders to give maximum cooperation to the Military Police, DSS, NSCDC, and Amotekun. Open your sites for patrols. Share information early. Do not shield criminals because they are ‘bringing money’,” Adeleke said.

He warned that Osun would not allow its mineral resources to become a source of funding for criminal activities.

“Osun State will not be a hiding place for bandits. Our gold will not be used to fund terrorism. Let us build this intelligence architecture together. Let us secure our land together,” the governor stated.