History rarely announces its turning points. They often arrive quietly, disguised as administrative decisions....

History rarely announces its turning points. They often arrive quietly, disguised as administrative decisions.

Hamas’ reported willingness to dissolve its civilian government in Gaza and transfer authority to a United Nations-backed technocratic arrangement may prove to be one such moment.

Yet history also teaches that governments can disappear long before conflicts do.

The harder question is whether this marks the beginning of genuine political transformation. Or this is merely another tactical pause in a war that has already exacted an unbearable human cost.

If this moment is to mean anything beyond today’s headlines, both Hamas and Israel must recognise a fundamental truth: wars may end on the battlefield, but peace is built through statecraft.

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The international community often celebrates ceasefires as though they are synonymous with peace. They are not. A ceasefire silences weapons.

Peace transforms relationships. One stops people from dying; the other gives them reasons to live. That distinction matters enormously today.

For nearly two decades, Hamas has exercised political authority over Gaza while simultaneously maintaining its military wing. The announcement that it is prepared to relinquish civilian governance is therefore politically significant.

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It suggests an acknowledgement that Gaza’s future cannot simply be an extension of its past. But dissolving a government is the easier part of the journey.

The far more difficult question is whether Hamas is prepared to complete the transition from armed movement to political stakeholder.

History offers many examples of organisations that entered politics while retaining independent military capabilities. Such arrangements rarely produce stable democracies or durable peace. No society can sustain two competing centres of legitimate authority.

Ultimately, there must be one government, one legal order, and one accountable security structure. If Hamas genuinely seeks a future in which Palestinians enjoy stability, dignity and international legitimacy, three responsibilities now stand before it.

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First, it must separate political participation from armed struggle. A political movement cannot simultaneously claim democratic legitimacy while preserving an independent military command outside state authority. Sustainable governance demands that the monopoly over the legitimate use of force rests with accountable public institutions.

Second, Hamas must embrace a broader understanding of governance. Governing is not merely administering territory; it is delivering hope. Schools, hospitals, electricity, clean water, functioning municipalities, economic opportunity and accountable public institutions constitute the true foundations of political legitimacy. Resistance alone cannot build a future for Gaza’s children.

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Third, Hamas must recognise that international legitimacy is not an abstract diplomatic concept but a practical necessity. Reconstruction requires confidence. Investors, humanitarian agencies and development partners commit resources where institutions are credible, governance is predictable and security is dependable.

Yet the burden of history does not rest on Hamas alone. Israel, too, faces decisions that military superiority cannot answer.

Israel has understandably prioritised the security of its citizens after enduring repeated attacks, most notably the atrocities of October 2023.

No sovereign state can be expected to tolerate persistent threats against its population. Security remains a legitimate and indispensable objective.

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But security achieved solely through military means has inherent limits. Armies can dismantle infrastructure, eliminate commanders and degrade military capabilities.

They cannot extinguish despair, restore dignity or create political legitimacy. Where hopelessness persists, extremism often finds fertile ground.

If Israel truly seeks a future in which its citizens can live free from recurring cycles of violence, it must also invest in conditions that allow credible Palestinian governance to emerge.

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This means permitting legitimate Palestinian institutions sufficient political space to function effectively.

Weakening every alternative to Hamas risks creating precisely the vacuum in which more radical actors flourish.

It also means recognising that reconstruction is not an act of charity towards an adversary. It is a strategic investment in long-term regional security.

Every rebuilt school, every functioning hospital, every restored business and every meaningful employment opportunity reduces the social conditions upon which violent extremism feeds.

Economic recovery should therefore be viewed not as a concession, but as an integral component of national and regional security.

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This is where the international community must also reconsider its approach.

For far too long, the world has become proficient at managing crises while proving far less successful at resolving them.

Emergency humanitarian assistance remains indispensable, but humanitarian relief alone cannot substitute for political architecture.

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The United Nations, key Arab states, the United States, the European Union and other regional partners must move beyond financing temporary stability towards supporting durable institutions. Peace cannot simply be negotiated at conference tables.

It must be administered through competent governance, financed through sustainable reconstruction, protected by credible security arrangements and sustained by political courage.

Equally important, any transitional arrangement must enjoy legitimacy among Palestinians themselves. Institutions imposed without public confidence rarely endure.

Lasting peace cannot be externally manufactured; it must ultimately be internally owned. The tragedy of Gaza is that too many lives have become trapped in permanent transition. Temporary ceasefires. Temporary humanitarian corridors.

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Temporary reconstruction plans. Temporary political arrangements. Yet no family can build a permanent future upon temporary politics.

The children of Gaza deserve more than recurring interruptions between wars.

Equally, the children of Israel deserve more than growing up under the shadow of rockets, sirens and perpetual insecurity.

Neither society should be condemned to inherit conflict as though it were an unavoidable feature of geography.

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This moment therefore presents a choice.

Hamas must decide whether it wishes to remain principally a movement of resistance or become part of a future Palestinian political order grounded in accountable governance.

Israel must decide whether lasting security can ultimately be achieved without simultaneously investing in Palestinian dignity, political opportunity and institutional development.

The international community must finally recognise that humanitarian compassion, while essential, cannot replace sustained political leadership.

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History will not ultimately judge this moment by whether one side claimed victory over the other. It will judge whether leaders on all sides found the courage to move beyond ceasefire towards statecraft. For sustainable peace is never built by the absence of war alone.

It is built when security and dignity cease to compete, when governance replaces grievance, when institutions become stronger than armed factions, and when former enemies gradually discover that coexistence is not surrender but shared survival.

Only then will today’s political announcement become more than a headline.

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Only then might it become the beginning of history’s long-awaited peace.

By Collins Nweke