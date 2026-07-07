Ghana has defers a planned meeting between President John Mahama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid concerns over ongoing anti-immigrant protests and violence in South Africa....

Ghana has defers a planned meeting between President John Mahama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid concerns over ongoing anti-immigrant protests and violence in South Africa.

Ghana’s Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed the development on Tuesday, saying Accra decided to defer the visit because the unrest could overshadow discussions between the two leaders.

The meeting, scheduled to take place in Ghana in August, was described by Accra as a “state visit”, but South Africa said it was an official engagement involving a session of the binational commission on cooperation between both countries.

“We sent a diplomatic communication to the South African government that we believe it is best to defer their visit,” Kwakye Ofosu told radio broadcaster Joy FM.

“We value the relationship we have with South Africa,” he added, but said the recent violence could “overshadow” the priorities of the planned meeting.

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South Africa’s presidency confirmed that Ghana requested the postponement of the binational commission meeting but said it was not provided with a clear explanation for the decision.

The disagreement over the nature of the postponed engagement has added another layer of tension to relations between the two countries, which have been strained by protests targeting foreigners in South Africa.

For weeks, parts of South Africa have witnessed demonstrations against undocumented migrants, with some protesters accusing foreigners of taking jobs and placing pressure on public resources.

The unrest has also affected some documented foreign nationals, as citizens take matters into their own hands over economic and social challenges that analysts have linked to broader government failures.

Thousands of foreigners have reportedly left South Africa following the violence.

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Kwakye Ofosu maintained that relations between both countries remained strong but criticised Pretoria’s response to the attacks.

“Our relations remain cordial,” he said, while adding that “the South African government could have done more” to protect foreigners.

However, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa’s office told AFP that there was no reason for tensions between the two nations.

“We don’t believe there should be any tension whatsoever with Ghana,” the spokesperson said.

The official also accused Ghana’s foreign ministry of engaging in “anti-South African rhetoric.”