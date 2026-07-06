Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed that he plans to return to school despite achieving fame and success in the music industry. Portable made the revelation during a preview of the Honest Brunch Podcast, set to premiere on YouTube on Monday, where he reflected on…...

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed that he plans to return to school despite achieving fame and success in the music industry.

Portable made the revelation during a preview of the Honest Brunch Podcast, set to premiere on YouTube on Monday, where he reflected on his educational background, financial challenges before stardom and his rise in the entertainment industry.

“I go still finish school as I dey like this. I no finish school,” he said.

Portable explained that he struggled to pay his school fees while selling sachet water and eventually dropped out after losing financial support.

“I no see anybody to sponsor me again. The school fees is high. I go still finish school as I dey like this,” he added.

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The singer said he gained admission into Kwara State Polytechnic through the indigene quota to study Business Administration but could not complete the programme because of financial constraints.

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He described leaving the institution as one of his greatest regrets, expressing hope that he would return to finish his studies.

“Na Kwara Poly pain me pass. I be student… Na indigene this thing I use enter. I studied Business Administration,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Portable said he was once regarded as the least academically gifted among his siblings but now supports his father financially, while his sisters are also employed.

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“Person wey dem dey call olodo for my family na me still dey feed my papa now,” he said.

While urging young people not to abandon education, he added that a degree is not the only path to success.

“It is not a must you finish school before you get am. You fit go get am from outside and come back finish school. I go still finish school as I dey like this,” Portable said.