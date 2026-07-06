Nigeria’s Super Falcons will commence their final preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a training camp in Morocco beginning July 15, ahead of the tournament’s kick-off on July 26. The nine-day camp will take place in the coastal city of Mohammedia, where the team is…...

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will commence their final preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a training camp in Morocco beginning July 15, ahead of the tournament’s kick-off on July 26.

The nine-day camp will take place in the coastal city of Mohammedia, where the team is expected to conclude its build-up to the expanded 16-team continental championship.

Head coach Justine Madugu will use the camp to put the finishing touches on his squad after a series of international friendly matches, including outings against Cameroon and Senegal in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, last month.

Following the training programme in Mohammedia, the Super Falcons are expected to move to Rabat, their group-stage base, where they will remain throughout the opening phase of the competition.

Read Also: CAF Awards: Super Falcons Wins 2025 Best Women’s National Team

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Nigeria, a 10-time African champion, has been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), all of the Super Falcons’ group-stage matches will be played in Rabat.

Nigeria’s Group C Fixtures

Nigeria vs Malawi

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Venue: Al Madina Stadium, Rabat

Nigeria vs Zambia

Date: Saturday, August 1

Venue: Al Madina Stadium, Rabat

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Nigeria vs Egypt

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Rabat

Beyond the continental title, WAFCON 2026 also serves as the African qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four highest-placed teams at the tournament will qualify automatically for the global showpiece.

Nigeria is the only African team to have featured at every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and hope to continue the feat with another semi final qualification at upcoming WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.