Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been announced as the 2025 best women’s national team at the Confederation of African Football Awards ceremony held on Wednesday night in Rabat, Morocco. The nine-time World Cup participants and 10-time African champions earned the continental honour after winning th...

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been announced as the 2025 best women’s national team at the Confederation of African Football Awards ceremony held on Wednesday night in Rabat, Morocco.

The nine-time World Cup participants and 10-time African champions earned the continental honour after winning the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), displaying an impressive run in the tournament.

Their dominant run in the competition significantly boosted their chances and ultimately secured their place at the top of the nominees’ list.

The Falcons beat strong contenders, Ghana’s Black Queens and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, to clinch the award, reaffirming their long-standing reputation as Africa’s most successful women’s national team.

TVC previously reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria have emerged champions of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after pulling off a stunning second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco in an exhilarating. exhilarating final.

The Moroccans had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, seizing on early momentum and a roaring home crowd support at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.