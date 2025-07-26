The Super Falcons of Nigeria have emerged champions of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after pulling off a stunning second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco in an exhilirating final....

The Moroccans had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, seizing on early momentum and a roaring home crowd support at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

But the Falcons, showing the grit and pedigree that has made them the most successful team in the tournament’s history, roared back after the break scoring thrice.

A spirited second-half comeback saw the Super Falcons flip the script in dramatic fashion, scoring thrice through Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini to silence the home fans and reclaim the continental crown.

With this victory, Nigeria completes the 10th WAFCON title and also achieves what the Nigerian Football Federation tagged Mission X in a nod to the Roman Numeral X meaning Ten.