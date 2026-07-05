Anticipation is growing for the 11th season of Big Brother Naija after the show’s organisers released a teaser hinting at the return of the popular reality TV series. The teaser has generated excitement across social media, with many fans calling on the organisers to announce the official premiere date for…...

Anticipation is growing for the 11th season of Big Brother Naija after the show’s organisers released a teaser hinting at the return of the popular reality TV series.

The teaser has generated excitement across social media, with many fans calling on the organisers to announce the official premiere date for the new season.

In a post shared across the show’s social media platforms on Sunday, the organisers announced: “A new chapter begins, and this time, everything is for the taking. #BBNaija season 11 is coming soon.”

The teaser arrives months after the conclusion of Season 10, which ended with Imisi Ayanwale clinching the grand prize of N150 million.

Read Also: Omotola Jalade gives great speech in Big Brother Naija House

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality show has remained a major talking point since the Season 10 reunion, which aired on June 8, when all 29 former housemates reunited to revisit and address the controversies that shaped the season.

Ahead of the new season, the organisers confirmed that the audition process has been concluded.

The application portal was opened in May before physical auditions were held in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.