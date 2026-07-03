The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into allegations of misconduct involving some recently passed-out personnel of the Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo, while urging alleged victims and witnesses to come forward with credible evidence. The position was contained in a statement signed by the…...

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into allegations of misconduct involving some recently passed-out personnel of the Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo, while urging alleged victims and witnesses to come forward with credible evidence.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Ibrahim Yahaya, following growing allegations circulating on social media.

The statement reads in part, “On the Allegations of Rape, now Circulating on Social Media, the Commandant has taken note of rape allegations recently attributed to the Vice Chancellor of Osun State University Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye and amplified on social media platforms. At this time, Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo has not received any formal complaint, medical report, or credible evidence from any alleged victim, witness, or the University Management to substantiate the claim of rape by our personnel.

Read Also: Nigerian Army Receives 15 Locally Produced APC’s

“In the absence of such concrete evidence, we view the widespread circulation of this specific allegation as unconfirmed and potentially misleading to the public. We therefore urge all parties to refrain from actions or statements that may prejudice the ongoing investigation or inflame tensions. We therefore make a direct appeal to any alleged victim(s) of assault or sexual misconduct; and any eyewitness(es) with verifiable information, including videos, photographs, medical records, or statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are kindly requested to come forward and present your evidence directly and confidentially to the Board of Inquiry at the Headquarters, Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo, or through the Army Public Relations Office. Your identity and safety will be protected in line with military and legal procedures. This is the only credible path to identifying and prosecuting the culprits if they exist.

“We appeal to the Media, NANS, University Management and the general public to avoid the spread of unverified information. Sensationalism and disinformation only hinder the search for truth and can cause unnecessary panic among students and host communities.

Depot Nigerian Army Osogbo reiterates its commitment to civil-military cooperation, the protection of students, and the upholding of human rights. We will continue to update the public as the investigation progresses.”