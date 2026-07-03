The Federal Government has stepped up efforts to tackle Nigeria's learning crisis by conducting a nationwide learning assessment aimed at measuring pupils' literacy, numeracy and cognitive skills....

The Federal Government has stepped up efforts to tackle Nigeria’s learning crisis by conducting a nationwide learning assessment aimed at measuring pupils’ literacy, numeracy and cognitive skills.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, declared that the exercise will provide the data needed to reform the country’s education system.

Alausa spoke in Abuja on Friday after monitoring the National Learning Assessment at Government Secondary School, Kuje; Government Junior Secondary School, Kuje Central; and Topaz Model Primary School, Kango.

The Minister said the assessment covers Primary Three, Primary Five, Junior Secondary School 2, JSS2, and Senior Secondary School 2, SSS2, focusing on English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science and non-cognitive skills to determine the quality of learning across the country.

“We are conducting this National Learning Assessment to determine the level of understanding of our students in key subjects and to measure their literacy, numeracy and cognitive development,” Alausa said.

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According to him, the exercise is a key component of the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative and will serve as a benchmark for tracking learning outcomes every three years.

He explained that Nigeria had not consistently conducted national learning assessments, noting that the last exercise was carried out by the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, in 2023, while the previous one was conducted by the Federal Ministry of Education in 2019.

“Learning assessment should be conducted every three years. We have now put robust processes in place, and UBEC has been directed to make dedicated budgetary provisions so the assessment becomes a regular national exercise beginning from 2029,” he said.

The minister expressed concern over Nigeria’s learning poverty, revealing that a good number of children were unable to read age-appropriate texts by the age of 10.

Alausa stressed that the assessment would enable government to identify learning gaps and implement targeted interventions to improve educational outcomes nationwide.

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He added that the ministry had harmonised multiple assessment models into a single national framework to ensure consistency and enable year-on-year comparison of learning outcomes.

“We have customised different learning assessments into one standardised National Learning Assessment. This will allow us to consistently measure progress as we transform the education sector and ensure every Nigerian child receives quality education,” he said.

Speaking on school infrastructure after inspecting public and private schools in Kuje, the minister commended the learning environment in the FCT, particularly the cleanliness and condition of public schools.

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“I was impressed by what I saw in the public schools. The environment was clean, the students looked healthy and happy, and there was evidence of good maintenance and greening. I commend the FCT Administration for the quality of the schools,” he said.

While acknowledging the contributions of private schools to expanding access to education, Alausa called for stronger regulation to ensure compliance with minimum standards.

“Private schools have helped us keep many children in school. Without them, we would have far more out-of-school children. What we need is to encourage them while strengthening regulation to ensure they meet the required standards and provide conducive learning environments,” he added.

Also speaking, the FCT Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, commended the Federal Ministry of Education for introducing the nationwide assessment, describing it as a major step towards improving learning outcomes.

Hayyo said the FCT Administration remained committed to supporting the initiative, noting that more than 120 public schools had been renovated under the administration to improve the quality of education.

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“We appreciate the Honourable Minister for this initiative. The FCT Administration has renovated over 120 public schools, including Government Secondary School, Kuje, and we will continue to support every policy that will improve the quality of education in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.