The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed 10 additional establishments across the state for repeated violations of environmental regulations, including noise pollution, air pollution and the discharge of untreated effluent. In a post on its official X page on Thursday, the enforcement operation, carried out on Wednesday, July…...

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed 10 additional establishments across the state for repeated violations of environmental regulations, including noise pollution, air pollution and the discharge of untreated effluent.

In a post on its official X page on Thursday, the enforcement operation, carried out on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, followed repeated warnings, abatement notices and several opportunities granted to the affected businesses to comply with the agency’s environmental directives.

According to the Lagos State Government, the exercise was aimed at enforcing environmental laws and safeguarding public health.

LASEPA said the affected establishments were found guilty of various environmental infractions, including excessive noise pollution, air pollution, unlawful discharge of untreated effluent into public drains, obstruction of official duties and persistent non-compliance with regulatory directives.

The sealed facilities are Granduer Meridian, Ipaja; Lasola (Spazio Bar), Ipaja; Millennium Restaurant, Ayobo; O2 Exquisite Suites & Tower, Akowonjo; Chirozz Hotel & Suites, Egbeda; House 7 Hotel, Egbeda; House 48, Egbeda; Exclusive Hotel, Akesan; Sabola Ventures Limited, Igando; and City Int’l Motel, Idimu.

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The agency disclosed that Sabola Ventures Limited was shut down for operating without an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and discharging untreated effluent into public drainage systems, while several other establishments were sealed over persistent noise pollution and failure to comply with environmental regulations.

The latest enforcement comes just days after the Lagos State Government shut down 12 other establishments across the state for similar environmental offences, including noise pollution, air pollution, obstruction of official duties and continued disregard for environmental laws.

“Compliance with environmental regulations is a collective responsibility,” Dr. Ajayi said.

He warned that LASEPA would continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement against individuals and organisations whose activities endanger public health and the environment.

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Ajayi also urged business owners, facility operators and residents to adopt environmentally responsible practices, comply with all regulatory requirements and cooperate with the agency in its efforts to build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos.