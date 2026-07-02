Manchester City have reached formal agreements to sign Midfielder Elliot Anderson for a record-breaking £116m transfer from Nottingham Forest. This was confirmed in a post on Manchester City’s official website on Thursday July 2, 2026. The post reads, “Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer…...

Manchester City have reached formal agreements to sign Midfielder Elliot Anderson for a record-breaking £116m transfer from Nottingham Forest.

This was confirmed in a post on Manchester City’s official website on Thursday July 2, 2026.

The post reads, “Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

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“Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England.

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In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.”