Daniel Daga has been acquitted by the Frostating Court of Appeal in the sexual assault case brought against him, paving the way for the Nigerian midfielder’s return to football. The development was disclosed by Soar Super Eagles in a post shared on its official X account on Thursday, July 2,…...

Daniel Daga has been acquitted by the Frostating Court of Appeal in the sexual assault case brought against him, paving the way for the Nigerian midfielder’s return to football.

The development was disclosed by Soar Super Eagles in a post shared on its official X account on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The post read: “Daniel Daga has been unanimously acquitted by the Frostating Court of Appeal in the sexual assault case against him.

“The Nigerian midfielder, sidelined since November 2025, is expected to return to action for Molde FK, pending the verdict becoming final.”

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Daga has been out of action since November 2025 following the legal proceedings, with his absence affecting both his club career and hopes of returning to national team contention.

With the Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision, the midfielder is now expected to resume training and competitive action with Norwegian club Molde FK once the ruling becomes legally final.

The verdict marks a significant turning point for the Nigerian midfielder, whose football career had been put on hold during the course of the case.