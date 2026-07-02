Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has announced he is stepping away from international football, declaring he will not return to the national team while the current technical crew remains in charge. The Villarreal midfielder made the announcement on Instagram following Senegal’s heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of…...

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has announced he is stepping away from international football, declaring he will not return to the national team while the current technical crew remains in charge.

The Villarreal midfielder made the announcement on Instagram following Senegal’s heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Teranga Lions appeared to be cruising into the last 16 after racing into a two-goal lead by the 51st minute. However, Belgium staged a dramatic comeback as Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later to force extra time.

Belgium completed the turnaround deep into extra time after a VAR review awarded them a penalty for a foul by Lamine Camara on Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder converted the spot-kick in the 124th minute and 44th second, setting a new record for the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history.

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Gueye, who was substituted after an hour, had been one of Senegal’s standout performers at the tournament, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He was also named Player of the Match in Senegal’s 5-0 victory over Iraq during the group stage.

Reacting to the elimination, the 26-year-old expressed his disappointment and announced his decision to step away from the national team in an Instagram post.

He said, “I will come back later to talk about the elimination. But, right now, I am announcing that, as long as this technical staff remains in charge, I will be taking a break from the National Team.”

Despite their Round of 32 exit, Senegal made history by becoming the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single FIFA World Cup tournament.