Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed for the first time that the Catalan giants submitted an official bid to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, revealing that the Spanish club rejected the offer because they had no replacement for the Argentine forward. This was contained in recent posts by transfer…...

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed for the first time that the Catalan giants submitted an official bid to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, revealing that the Spanish club rejected the offer because they had no replacement for the Argentine forward.

This was contained in recent posts by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his official X page on Wednesday.

The posts reads, “Barcelona president Joan Laporta mentions Julián Álvarez deal status for the first time.

“I have spoken with Atlético: we sent an offer and we know that Julián wanted to come to Barça for long time, since he was at Man City.

“We made this offer for Julián with all respect to Atlético. I spoke to both Cerezo and Miguel Angel Gil.

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“The offer was sent and Atlético told me they had NO plan to sell Álvarez because they had NO alternatige as striker.

“I told them that, if they have alternatives, the bid is firm.

“We will keep this offer firm for as long as we consider. But we will not be at the expense of what Atlético de Madrid can tell us on this issue.

“They know what our will is, if they want to do it, we will be delighted.

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“At the moment, Atlético says they do NOT sell Álvarez. Now, they don’t sell him because seems they had no alternative…”.

“I hope that if Atlético Madrid can find an alternative, they will consider our bid”.

“We have a lot of respect for Atlético Madrid.. The tweets were before Julián spoke about his dream of playing for a big club, but he never mentioned Barcelona at any point; we did NOT force him into this”.

“The player was on our radar even before he moved to Manchester City. What we did was a club-to-club offer. I see NO logic in the actions they’re taking now”.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve done a deal with Atlético, but perhaps this one is more sensitive; we’re putting in a great effort, and there are those who want to stir up controversy”.