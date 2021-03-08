Joan Laporta has been elected Barcelona president for a second time on Sunday night after recording a landslide election victory.

Laporta, who won two Champions Leagues and four leagues when he was president between 2003 and 2010 polled 30,184 votes. That was 54 per cent of the 55,611 votes cast.

Messi had voted in the club elections for the first time earlier in the day, and it was Laporta, the 58-year-old lawyer understood to be Messi’s choice, who beat rivals Victor Font and Toni Freixa in the three-way contest.

The man is convinced Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season.