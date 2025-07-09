The National Examinations Council, NECO has announced the release of Results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE....

A statement by Azeez Sani, Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations of NECO, disclosed that one hundred and seventy nine thousand, two hundred and one, 179,201, candidates registered for the examination in 12 subjects.

Though the statement did not reveal the performance of the candidates, it indicated that the examination commenced on 12th May, 2025, and was successfully concluded on 23rd May, 2025.

Mr Azeez said the results of the examination was released following the successful conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

He explained that during the meeting, the chairperson of the Award Committee, Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the results.

The NECO spokesman also indicated that the Award committee meeting was attended by some Secondary School Principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management.

He said the Award Committee has approved the Date and Timetable for the 2025 BECE Re-sit examination.

According to NECO, “The Re-sit examination is scheduled to hold on 23rd and 24th July, 2025 for Mathematics and English Studies”.