The Chairman of Sagamu Local Government has condemned in strong terms the illegal dumping of refuse at Sotubo, describing the act as a direct assault on the authority of the council and a threat to public health. The Chairman, who led an inspection to the site on Sunday, July 5,…...

The Chairman of Sagamu Local Government has condemned in strong terms the illegal dumping of refuse at Sotubo, describing the act as a direct assault on the authority of the council and a threat to public health.

The Chairman, who led an inspection to the site on Sunday, July 5, 2026, said he was angered by what he saw after weeks of distress calls, videos and complaints from residents.

For weeks, residents had raised the alarm, accusing trucks transporting waste from Lagos of invading the area and turning it into an unauthorized dumpsite. The development, they said, had left the environment polluted and residents battling offensive odour and health risks.

During the on-the-spot assessment, the Chairman confirmed the illegal activity. Several trucks were caught in the act of offloading waste at the location.

Some of the vehicles seen conveying the waste have LAWMA written bodily on them.

“This is totally unacceptable and a gross violation of our environmental laws,” the Chairman said. “No individual, contractor or company has the right to turn any part of Sagamu into a dumping ground without government approval. This site was never designated or approved by Sagamu Local Government.”

He expressed disappointment that operators would disregard due process and endanger the lives of residents for profit.

Residents who trooped out to welcome the Chairman during the inspection expressed relief. They lamented that the continuous dumping had polluted the air, endangered school children in the area, and constituted nuisance to motorists and commuters plying the road.

The Chairman reassured them that the council would not fold its arms. He said Sagamu Local Government remains committed to protecting the environment, enforcing the law, and bringing the culprits to book.

“We will take decisive action. Sagamu will not be used as a refuse ground for anyone,” he vowed.