The Lagos State Command says that there will be total restriction of vehicular movement and waterways throughout the State from 3am on Saturday 12th July, 2025 till 3pm of same Saturday 12th July, 2025.

However only those on essential duties will be allowed movement with identification tags certified by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission

LASEIC.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer CSP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN and made available to newsmen says its In compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Also other additional measures put in place include Prohibition on Armed Escorts and Security aides in the polling units and collations centers to prevent any undue influence or intimidation during the election.

Also No use of Sirens and covered number plates will be allowed during the election hours

Warning that any violation of these restrictions will be met with arrest by security agencies on duty and offenders prosecuted.

According to the statement, the command will be working with other security and safety agencies under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Elections Security ICCES to ensure a peaceful election.

The Commissioner of Police CP Olohundare Jimoh while warning his men to be civil, implores the general public to show respect to the Security and safety agencies deployed to their localities.