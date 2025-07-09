A delegation from the National Emergency Management Agency is in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State to assess the impact of the flash floods that recently hit communities in the area....

The team is led by the Head of NEMA Abuja Operations Office, Zakari Abubakar.

Also on the delegation are the Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Dare Michael, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mouktar Atimah, among others.

This action is coming barely 24 hours after TVC News earlier reported that some residents of Kabba/Bunu are counting their losses after recent flash floods affected their communities.

They are appealing for urgent intervention to ease their hardship during what they describe as a difficult period.