The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on stakeholders in Nigeria's printing industry to embrace unity, reconciliation and collaboration to promote sustainable growth and enhance the sector's global competitiveness....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s printing industry to embrace unity, reconciliation and collaboration to promote sustainable growth and enhance the sector’s global competitiveness.

Speaking at the Nigeria Print Industry Stakeholders’ Summit 2026 in Abuja, themed “From Resolution to Renaissance,” the minister said the recent resolution of the leadership dispute within the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria presents an opportunity to reposition the profession and unlock its economic potential.

“History has given you an opportunity to reposition this industry. Please seize it, work together, and let everyone support the leadership so that collectively you can move the profession forward,” Idris said.

The minister recalled that one of the first issues brought to his attention after assuming office was the prolonged leadership crisis within the institute, noting that his intervention was driven by the belief that dialogue and cooperation would better serve the industry than prolonged litigation.

Describing the printing industry as a sector with significant economic value and employment potential, he said stakeholders would be better placed to attract government support and policy interventions when they speak with one voice.

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Idris assured the institute of the Federal Government’s continued support, pledging to work with relevant agencies to strengthen professional standards, improve the operating environment and enhance the industry’s contribution to national development.

He also urged the leadership of CIPPON to adopt an inclusive approach by carrying all stakeholders along, regardless of past disagreements, saying this would foster lasting peace and leave a strong legacy for the profession.

The minister further encouraged industry practitioners to embrace technological innovation to remain competitive in an increasingly digital environment.

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPPON, Koko T. Clement, said the institute had made significant progress since the inauguration of its current governing council in December 2025.

According to him, the institute has engaged key government institutions to strengthen professional standards, improve industry regulation and promote policies that support the growth of Nigeria’s printing industry.

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“Everything we do is for the growth of this Institute, for the benefit of every printer, every packaging professional, and every Nigerian who depends on this industry. We call on all stakeholders to work together in peace and mutual understanding so that what unites us remains greater than whatever may divide us,” Clement said.

The summit was attended by industry leaders, government officials and other stakeholders, including the Chief Executive Officer of KA2 Press Limited, Engr. Michael Akinola; the company’s Managing Director, Ademola Kasumu; and the Registrar of CIPPON, Mallam Abubakar Ndagi.