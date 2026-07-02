The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has intensified efforts to combat smuggling and other trans-border crimes by strengthening collaboration with border communities and relevant stakeholders. In a post on its official X page on Thursday July 2, 2026, the Service said the initiative formed part of a grassroots…...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has intensified efforts to combat smuggling and other trans-border crimes by strengthening collaboration with border communities and relevant stakeholders.

In a post on its official X page on Thursday July 2, 2026, the Service said the initiative formed part of a grassroots stakeholder engagement held in Badagry on June 25, bringing together heads of sister security agencies, traditional rulers, youth leaders, community development representatives and other stakeholders to enhance security along the Nigeria-Benin border.

Speaking at the event, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Abdullahi Kaila, described the engagement as a deliberate move to reinforce the protection of Nigeria’s western border corridor, which he said remains critical to the country’s national security.

According to Kaila, the changing nature of security threats along the border makes collaboration between security agencies and local communities more important than ever.

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“Security is no longer the exclusive business of men in uniform alone. The complexity of cross-border crimes, from the smuggling of small arms to human trafficking, illicit drugs, and irregular migration, demands a whole-of-society approach,” he said.

He stressed that building trust between border communities and security agencies remains one of the most effective ways to combat trans-border criminal activities.

“The bond of trust between security agencies and communities serves as a critical line of defence against trans-border crimes,” Kaila added.

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Also speaking, the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, described Badagry as a strategic gateway that contributes significantly to the nation’s economy through legitimate cross-border trade.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing useful intelligence to security agencies, while commending community leaders for supporting efforts to keep the border corridor safe.

“When you see something, say something. I want to appreciate the Community Development Council for what they have been doing. They have played a significant role in intelligence and we are always alert as people for any security infraction,” Hunpe said.

The Customs Service said the engagement underscores its commitment to promoting stronger partnerships with host communities as part of a broader strategy to enhance border security, facilitate legitimate trade and curb smuggling and other cross-border crimes.