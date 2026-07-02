There was a low turnout of students and pupils in schools across Ibadan on Wednesday despite teachers returning to work following the directive of the Nigerian Union of Teachers. TVC News monitored several public schools in the city and observed that while teachers had resumed classes in compliance with the…...

There was a low turnout of students and pupils in schools across Ibadan on Wednesday despite teachers returning to work following the directive of the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

TVC News monitored several public schools in the city and observed that while teachers had resumed classes in compliance with the union’s directive, only a few learners were present.

At Ikolaba Community Primary School, classrooms had only a handful of pupils, with teachers saying they were ready to continue academic activities.

A similar situation was observed at Ikolaba High School, where only a few students reported for classes.

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The school principal expressed optimism that more students would return in the coming days as normal academic activities resume.

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The Nigerian Union of Teachers had embarked on an indefinite strike on June 1 in solidarity with the teachers and students abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state

Although the union has directed its members to return to the classroom, many parents appear to have kept their children at home, resulting in the low turnout recorded on the first day of resumption.