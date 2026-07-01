President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria's infrastructure landscape with the flag-off of Section I of the Akwanga–Kaduna–Jos segment of the 700-kilometre Akwanga–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway, describing it as another milestone under the Renewed Hope Agenda....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape with the flag-off of Section I of the Akwanga–Kaduna–Jos segment of the 700-kilometre Akwanga–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway, describing it as another milestone under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President, who was represented at the ceremony by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said the project represents the fourth legacy highway initiative of his administration and reflects the government’s determination to build world-class infrastructure that will strengthen national integration, improve road safety, facilitate trade and unlock economic opportunities across the country.

President Tinubu explained that the 700-kilometre superhighway, approved by the Federal Executive Council, is being executed in phases and sections to ensure efficiency and timely delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that on June 4, 2026, he flagged off Section II of the project between Gombe and Biu in Gombe and Borno States, while the commencement of the 125-kilometre Akwanga–Kaduna–Jos Section marked another significant milestone in the realisation of the ambitious project.

According to the President, the entire corridor comprises five strategic sections: Akwanga–Kaduna–Jos (125km), Jos–Bauchi (135km), Bauchi–Gombe (162km), Gombe–Biu (125km) and Biu–Maiduguri (188km). They are all designed to connect communities, facilitate commerce and deepen socio-economic integration across the North-Central and North-East regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu also provided updates on other flagship road projects under his administration, expressing satisfaction with the pace of work nationwide.

He disclosed that Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos has been substantially completed, while Section II in Ogun State has attained 60 per cent completion.

He added that Sections IIIA and IIIB in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States have reached 20 per cent completion; Sections IVA and IVB in Akwa Ibom have recorded 5 per cent completion; and Section V has been awarded, and construction is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, the President noted that construction has continued steadily, with Section I in Sokoto State at 40 per cent completion, Section II in Kebbi State at 60 per cent, Section III in Ogun State at 18 per cent, while Section IV in Oyo State is currently under mobilisation.

He assured Nigerians that work on the remaining sections would be accelerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President equally highlighted progress on the Trans-Sahara Trade Route linking Calabar, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Abuja.

He stated that construction on the Ebonyi section has reached 15 per cent completion, while mobilisation is ongoing in Benue State, with engineering designs progressing on other sections.

Expressing confidence in the successful execution of all the legacy projects, President Tinubu declared that the roads would fundamentally transform transportation, stimulate economic growth, create jobs, attract investments and drive national prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further directed the Minister of Works, working in collaboration with the Surveyor-General of the Federation and governors of the affected states, to acquire adequate setbacks along the project corridors to accommodate future expansion, supporting infrastructure, improved road architecture, tolling systems and sustainable maintenance.

The President charged contractors handling the various projects to see themselves as development partners rather than mere contractors by actively engaging Nigerian youths, transferring technical skills and contributing to the country’s long-term capacity development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, commended President Tinubu for what he described as his exceptional courage, vision, wisdom, resilience and uncommon intelligence in pursuing an unprecedented nationwide infrastructure renewal programme.

Senator Umahi noted that despite prevailing economic challenges, the President has remained steadfast in his resolve to construct and rehabilitate strategic road networks spanning virtually every region of the country.

He described the ongoing legacy highway projects as evidence of a leader whose commitment to national development transcends political considerations and regional boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Minister, the Renewed Hope infrastructure agenda is steadily laying the foundation for a more connected, competitive and economically prosperous Nigeria, with road projects cutting across 36 states of the federation already under construction or at various stages of execution.

Umahi reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to delivering durable, high-quality infrastructure that will serve generations of Nigerians while fostering national unity, expanding economic opportunities and driving sustainable development across the federation.