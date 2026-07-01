Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that the era of electioneering is over in the state, calling on all political actors to unite behind the task of governance. Speaking on Wednesday after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor said…...

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that the era of electioneering is over in the state, calling on all political actors to unite behind the task of governance.

Speaking on Wednesday after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor said reconciliation had already begun, stressing that Ekiti’s development must take precedence over partisan politics.

“The election ended when the winner was declared. I phoned the two other candidates and, together with the Head of the Campaign Council, we visited one of them. Once I return to Ekiti, I will visit the other. They have assured me of their cooperation because election has ended, politics has ended. We have to move back to governance,” Oyebanji said.

He added that his administration would embrace constructive contributions from across the political divide.

“I told them I would need all of them—their wisdom, suggestions and advice—to ensure we continue to deliver for our people,” he said.

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The governor, who secured a historic second-term mandate, reaffirmed his commitment to implementing Ekiti State’s 30-year Development Plan, describing it as the blueprint guiding the state’s annual budgets and policy direction.

“We have a 30-year development plan that I’m following, so we will continue to diligently implement that plan. We are not going to do anything differently because it is the foundation upon which our yearly budgets and manifesto are built,” he said.

Oyebanji attributed his electoral victory to the performance of his administration and the support of President Tinubu, saying the outcome reflected the confidence of Ekiti residents in his government.