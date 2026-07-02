The Confédération Of African Football (CAF) has released the official match calendar for the 2026/27 editions of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. In a post on its official website on Thursday, CAF confirmed that the new continental club season will begin with the first…...

The Confédération Of African Football (CAF) has released the official match calendar for the 2026/27 editions of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

In a post on its official website on Thursday, CAF confirmed that the new continental club season will begin with the first preliminary round in September.

According to the schedule, the first-leg matches of the First Preliminary Round will be played from September 4 to 6, 2026, while the return fixtures are slated for September 11 to 13.

The Second Preliminary Round will follow, with first-leg matches scheduled for October 16 to 18, before the return legs take place from October 23 to 25.

Following the completion of the qualifying rounds, the group stage of both competitions will commence at the end of November.

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CAF announced that the group phase will be played across six matchdays, beginning with Matchday One from November 27 to 29, 2026.

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Subsequent fixtures are scheduled for December 4 to 6, December 18 to 20, January 8 to 10, January 15 to 17, and January 22 to 24, 2027.

The continental football governing body also confirmed that the knockout rounds will begin with the quarter-finals in late February 2027.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played from February 26 to 28, with the return fixtures scheduled for March 5 to 7.

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The semi-finals will take place over two legs in April, with the first-leg matches billed for April 9 to 11 and the second legs from April 16 to 18.

CAF added that the finals of both competitions will be held between May 9 and 31, 2027, with the exact dates and venues to be announced later.