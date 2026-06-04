Manchester City have rejected claims that striker Erling Haaland could be heading to Real Madrid and are considering legal action after a presidential candidate at the Spanish club used the Norwegian forward as part of his election campaign. The controversy erupted after Enrique Riquelme, who is challenging incumbent Real Madrid…...

Manchester City have rejected claims that striker Erling Haaland could be heading to Real Madrid and are considering legal action after a presidential candidate at the Spanish club used the Norwegian forward as part of his election campaign.

The controversy erupted after Enrique Riquelme, who is challenging incumbent Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in Sunday’s election, pledged to bring Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu if elected.

Speaking during a television interview in Spain on Wednesday, the 37-year-old businessman and renewable energy entrepreneur publicly guaranteed that both Haaland and his Manchester City teammate Rodri would join Real Madrid under his leadership.

To reinforce his promise, Riquelme displayed a Real Madrid jersey bearing the inscription “Haaland 9” and claimed the striker was interested in a move to the Spanish giants.

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“If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I’ve signed a guarantee where I’d pay 100% of membership costs for next season.

“Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid,” Riquelme said.

Manchester City swiftly dismissed the claims, insisting there was no possibility of such a transfer and denying the existence of any contractual provision that would facilitate the move.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Premier League club also expressed displeasure over the use of Haaland’s image in the context of Real Madrid’s presidential race.

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue,” a club spokesperson said.

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“There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it.

“We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context.”

Haaland committed his long-term future to Manchester City in January 2025 when he signed a record 10-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old further reinforced his commitment to City in an interview with ESPN in April, where he stated that he was “super happy” at the Etihad Stadium.

The speculation was also dismissed by Haaland’s representatives.

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In a joint statement to ESPN, his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and his father, Alfie Haaland, described the claims as unfounded and wished both candidates well ahead of the election.

“All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections,” the statement read.

The election is set to be Real Madrid’s first contested presidential race since 2006, with Riquelme seeking to unseat the long-serving Perez, who has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.